Air defense forces destroyed 18 cruise missiles and 8 UAVs. Total of 59 targets were fired by ruscists - Zaluzhnyi

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine at night with cruise, air, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. The enemy also used attack UAVs.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"A total of 59 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted:



- 8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia;

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region;

- 4 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Ryazan, Tambov);

- 24 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Belgorod region - Russian Federation

- 6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda - Crimea;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region)," the statement said.

Ruscists attacked critical and civilian infrastructure, industrial and military facilities.

"This time the enemy attacked different regions of Ukraine. In particular, it sent ballistic missiles to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.



As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed:



- 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

- 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles," Zaluzhnyi summed up.

Read more: Missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region: two are dead. Enemy struck at infrastructure facilities. There is a fire (updated)