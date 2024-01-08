If Germany is to export fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, it must also transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, - Strak-Zimmermann

The chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, a representative of the Free Democratic Party, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, called for the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

"Whoever exports the Eurofighter to Saudi Arabia should also immediately supply the Taurus to Ukraine," she said.

"Security policy also needs a value compass," Strak-Zimmermann added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Germany is ready to allow further deliveries of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

According to his spokesperson, Chancellor Olaf Scholz shares Burbock's openness to the supply of fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.