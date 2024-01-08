Russia holds thousands of civilian Ukrainians in colonies and pre-trial detention centers, there is virtually no connection with them - BBC investigation

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in colonies and pre-trial detention centers in Russia, as well as in the territories occupied by Russia. They were detained during "filtration" or in the streets with the wording "for opposing the Special Military Operation" and locked up in detention centers and colonies without charges, investigations, trials, or release dates. Therefore, it is impossible to find them in an official way, and there are no mechanisms for their release, unlike prisoners of war.

This is stated in an investigation by the Russian service of the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Ukrainians were detained by the Russian military or "law enforcement" officers after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine under various circumstances: during "filtration", sometimes simply in the streets on suspicion of "opposing a special military operation".

Under Russian law, even under martial law, people cannot be detained without trial for more than 30 days. However, the time, place, and grounds for detention of Ukrainians by the Russian military are often not officially recorded anywhere, no criminal or administrative cases are initiated against them, and no investigation is conducted.

This follows from court decisions reviewed by the BBC. Lawyers have virtually no access to those detained without formal charges.

At best, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognizes the fact that such people are on the territory of Russia, but refuses to allow lawyers and relatives to visit them "until the verification measures are completed."

Thus, Ukrainian citizens are deprived of their liberty, but they are not officially accused or convicted in criminal cases.

"Therefore, it is impossible to find them in an official way, and there are no mechanisms for their release, unlike prisoners of war," the investigation says.

The BBC tells several stories of Ukrainian citizens captured by Russian troops and probably sent to Russian detention centers or to occupied Crimea.

Despite all attempts to meet with them, lawyers and relatives have not been allowed to see them. It is only possible to find out which detention centers they are being held in, and even then it is not always clear.

The investigation provides a list of pre-trial detention centers and penal colonies where Ukrainian citizens are held - 34 institutions in 17 regions of the Russian Federation and two pre-trial detention centers in occupied Simferopol. Captured Ukrainian citizens are also held in prisons of the formerly so-called "DPR" and "LPR", in police departments and basements of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The investigation notes that torture was used against 90% of the Ukrainian civilians captured in this way. It is currently impossible to calculate their total number.

