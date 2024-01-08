Zelensky had conversation with Emir of Kuwait: Prospects for cooperation in energy and agricultural sectors were discussed

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

"The head of state thanked the interlocutor for Kuwait's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, voting on key Ukrainian resolutions at the UN, and timely assistance with the provision of power generators on the eve of winter," the statement said.

Zelensky told the Emir about countering missile terror, which Russia resumed during the New Year holidays. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors.

The Head of State also emphasized that Ukraine ensures freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and thus remains a guarantor of global food stability, as well as makes every effort to restore a just peace.

"We are actively working on the next steps to implement the Peace Formula. The voice and position of the Gulf countries are important in this," Zelensky said.

The President invited the representative of Kuwait to the next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula to be held in Davos, as well as to participate in the preparation of the upcoming Global Peace Summit.