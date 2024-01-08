President’s Office rejects idea to reserve men with high salaries from mobilization – People’s Deputy (updated)

The President’s Office has refused the idea of relating mobilization reservations for men to the amount of official salaries and paid taxes.

First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Taxation and Customs Policy, People's Deputy from the Voice political party Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said this in a Telegram.

According to him, the author of this idea was Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma.

In his turn, Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee, said that the idea of relating the reservations of persons liable for military service to the amount of taxes they pay has any prospects.

"The discussion about exemption from mobilization based on property, the so-called cowardice tax, has been going on in society with varying degrees of tension since February 24. I don't think it has any prospects," Hetmantsev said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the establishment of such a criterion would be unfair, because "receiving this salary is not only and not so much my will as the conditions of the labor market."

"Such proposals are discredited on several grounds at once - profession, territory, IDP status, property status. This violates the basic principle that must be observed in a country at war - the justice of the victim. Health, freedom, and property should be sacrificed equally. Otherwise, the very idea of struggle and victory is discredited," Hetmantsev believes.

Read more: Within framework of existing legislation, it is not possible to limit financial transactions of evaders, - Deputy Head of NBU Rozhkova

As reported, according to media reports, on New Year's Eve, the President's Office proposed to simplify the procedure for reservations from mobilization for men who receive high official salaries and therefore pay more taxes.

Currently, only those enterprises that have the status of "critical" can reserve employees from mobilization. A new (or additional) criterion that was considered was the amount of personal income taxes (PIT) paid to the budget on official salaries or income. In particular, the possibility of automatic reservation from mobilization was proposed if individuals pay at least UAH 6,000 of personal income tax per month. This corresponds to a salary of UAH 33,400.

We also considered other options. One of them is the threshold of official salary (salary) of UAH 35,000, another option is to allow reservation of an employee for whom the employer pays about UAH 14,500 of unified social tax (corresponding to a salary of UAH 66,000).