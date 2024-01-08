"Army of drones" operators destroyed 288 occupants and more than 150 units of enemy equipment in a week – Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From January 1 to 8, December 2024, UAV strike companies destroyed 288 occupants and 182 strongpoints.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Last week, UAV strike companies hit 182 strongpoints. These are fortified positions where a lot of firepower is concentrated. It is from these positions that the Russians shell the positions of the Defense Forces.

In addition, our UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 cannons and 33 Russian trucks," the statement said.

Also, as can be seen from the infographic, 16 self-propelled artillery systems, 3 MLRS and 12 air defense systems were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service, and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video evidence of each hit.