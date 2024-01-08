Zelenskyy spoke to King of Bahrain for first time: They discussed cooperation between two countries and support for Peace Formula

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this is the first conversation between the leaders of the two states in the history of bilateral relations and last year, Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani had his first visit to Ukraine.

"I hope that the establishment of contacts at the highest level will open a new page in Ukrainian-Bahraini relations," the Head of State noted.

It is noted that the President of Ukraine and the King of Bahrain discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, global food security and support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

He thanked the King for the participation of the Bahraini representative in previous meetings of advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula and invited him to the next meeting to be held in Davos.

Separately, the Head of State spoke about the measures taken by Ukraine to support unimpeded grain exports via the Black Sea and thus ensure global food stability.

