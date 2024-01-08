Police detained lawyer in Chernihiv region on UAH 200,000 bribe for status of unfit for military service

Police detained a lawyer in Chernihiv while she was receiving a bribe of UAH 200,000. For this amount, a citizen was supposed to receive a positive conclusion on his unfitness for military service after a medical examination by a military medical commission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the communication department of the Chernihiv regional police.

It is noted that operatives documented the illegal activities of a 36-year-old lawyer who systematically "helped" men of military age to obtain the status of unfit for military service. Having enlisted the support of members of the Military Medical Commission of one of the medical institutions, the suspect demanded from the conscripts from 6000 to 7000 dollars of illegal benefit for the preparation of the necessary documents.

See more: SBI detained head of sector of one of law enforcement agencies in Volyn region on USD 5 thousand bribe. PHOTOS

The police, with the support of special forces of Rapid Operational Response Unit, detained the offender on receiving UAH 200,000 bribe for passing a medical examination of the MMC by a citizen with a positive conclusion on his fitness. In addition, another $8,000 was seized from the suspect's car.

The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and the suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) and Part 3 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (Obstruction of lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. Measures to identify all persons involved in the unlawful actions are ongoing.

Read more: Information about beating of Dubinsky in pre-trial detention center was not confirmed. Pre-trial detention center is preparing an appeal regarding lawyers’ actions







