European Commission expresses concern to Polish government over blockade of border with Ukraine

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Veljan has sent a letter to Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak in connection with the blocking of border crossings with Ukraine by carriers. Brussels calls on Warsaw to ensure free traffic.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by RMF FM.

In her letter, Wielan reminded the Polish minister "of Poland's commitment to ensure the free movement of vehicles at border crossings with Ukraine in accordance with the EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement."

To resolve the situation, the European Commission offered cooperation and support, adding that it "continues to monitor the situation closely."

A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed the letter, adding that the agency "remains very concerned about the blocking of the Dorohusk border crossing, as well as the fact that other border crossings between Poland and Ukraine continue to be blocked."

Read more: About three thousand trucks are waiting in lines due to blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border

He also reminded that violation of the EU member states' obligations "may lead to measures provided for in the treaties to remedy such violations" - i.e. a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union.

RMF FM's EU source did not rule out that, "if necessary," another trilateral meeting between representatives of Poland, Ukraine, and the European Commission would be held to resolve the border blockade, the last one having taken place on December 18.

As a reminder, Polish carriers have been blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since early November, demanding, first of all, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian drivers, which was canceled in 2022 in accordance with the agreement on "transport visa-free travel."