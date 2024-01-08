Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy reported out draft law on mobilization – Honcharenko

The Committee on Social Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine does not support the adoption of the government’s draft law as submitted.

This was stated by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Committee on Social Policy of the Verkhovna Rada unanimously adopted this decision on the government's draft law on mobilization:

1. To advise the main committee on this draft law (the Committee on National Security and Defense) to finalize the government's draft law, taking into account alternative draft laws.

2. Develop a separate draft law on the dismissal of conscripts.

As Honcharenko noted: "and this committee of the Rada does not support the adoption of the government's draft law in its current form."

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognized the government's draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks.