Russians shelled Nikopol twice with heavy artillery during day

On January 8, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, and during the day they fired twice with artillery.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol twice. They used heavy artillery. People survived. The territories that were hit by the enemy in the morning continue to eliminate the consequences of the "arrivals"," the RMA wrote.

"There are clarifications regarding the victims in Kryvy Rih. Their number has increased to six people," Lysak wrote.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy BMD-4 with its crew. VIDEO

In Kryvy Rih, in addition to the shopping center, an enterprise, two schools, a store, a medical and rehabilitation center, and a kindergarten were damaged. And 24 private houses. 1 was smashed to pieces. The tram tracks and contact network were damaged.

In the Lozuvata community, 10 houses were damaged, and 1 was destroyed. In Dniprovsky district, 2 outbuildings were destroyed by falling debris from a downed rocket. A private house and a car were damaged.