General Staff of AFU: 55 combat engagements took place over last day, enemy assaulted footholds on Dnipro left bank nine times

Operational information at 6:00 p.m. on 08.01.2024 on the Russian invasion

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 684th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place.

In total, the enemy launched 55 missiles and 16 air strikes over the last day and fired 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. About 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Zarichchia, Muraveinyk, Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Fotovych, Tovstodubove, Zapsillia in the Sumy region; Vesele, Bochkove, Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack east of Terny in the Donetsk region. The enemy also launched an air strike near Novoselivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Pyatikhatky, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Zmiivka, Krynky, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Kherson in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault operations, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Missile troops destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.