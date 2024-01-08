Kyiv residents are advised to wear masks again in crowded places

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls for continued compliance with the mask regime and social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19. Therefore, Kyiv residents are advised to return to the mask regime in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

"The WHO Director-General made this statement after the number of respiratory diseases caused by COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens had been increasing in many countries for several weeks. This issue is also relevant in Kyiv. After all, new cases of coronavirus are recorded every week. Among the hospitalized patients, there are serious patients," said Povoroznyk.

He emphasized that Kyiv residents should return to the mask regime in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection.

"First and foremost, it is about your health, which must be protected. In particular, in case of deterioration and the first symptoms of the disease, you should always consult your family doctor and, if necessary, be tested for COVID-19 in time," Povoroznyk said and reminded that vaccination is the most reliable protection against severe coronavirus disease.