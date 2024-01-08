Scholz calls on EU to increase arms supplies to Ukraine – planned amounts are too small

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on other EU states to provide more support to Ukraine, calling the support already planned insufficient.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to LIGA.net, he said this after a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden in Berlin.

"The arms supplies to Ukraine currently planned by most EU member states are in any case too small. I therefore call on our allies in the European Union to also increase their efforts in favor of Ukraine," Scholz said.

The German chancellor believes that Europe must demonstrate that it is "closely linked to Ukraine, it is on the side of freedom, international law and European values."

He emphasized that Germany is now "the strongest supporter of Ukraine after the United States," with Berlin's arms and materials supply worth €8 billion in 2024. There are also "billions" in humanitarian and financial aid, the chancellor said.

"However, Germany's contribution alone will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's security," he added.

