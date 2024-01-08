On January 8, Russians fired 18 times at Sumy region with drones and mortars – RMA

During the day, the Russian army fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. There were 61 explosions from mortars, artillery and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, they were subjected to shelling:

- Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions).

- Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (21 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion) and an attack by two FPV drones (2 explosions).

- Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).

See more: Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region. PHOTOS

- Myropillia community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

- Shalyhyne community: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions).

- Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions).

- Bilopillia community: artillery shelling (1 explosion).

- Yunakivka community: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions).