On January 8, Russians fired 18 times at Sumy region with drones and mortars – RMA
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
As noted, they were subjected to shelling:
- Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions).
- Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (21 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion) and an attack by two FPV drones (2 explosions).
- Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).
- Myropillia community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Shalyhyne community: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: artillery shelling (1 explosion).
- Yunakivka community: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions).