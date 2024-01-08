Cabinet of Ministers has lifted moratorium on utilities shut-off for debts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has repealed the provisions of a resolution that prohibited charging and collecting penalties (fines, fines) for debts for housing and communal services for households, as well as terminating the provision of services in case of non-payment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Gordon.

The moratorium on the termination of utility services will now apply only in the occupied territories and where hostilities are ongoing, as well as if the property has been damaged as a result of hostilities, the document says. If the property is damaged, the owner must inform the utility company.

In addition, the resolution prohibits the accrual of fees for housing and public utility services in the temporarily occupied territories from the date of the beginning to the date of the end of the occupation.

Amendments are also being introduced to resolutions on the rules for the provision of cold and hot water supply services. In case of temporary absence of the consumer and other persons in the residential premises for more than 30 calendar days, utility service providers in the absence of meters must provide an application and documentary evidence in electronic or paper form. Such documents may include certificates from the place of temporary residence, work, treatment, education, military service (including those provided by a foreign state), serving a sentence, etc. If the period of absence of residents in the apartment exceeds six months, the consumer must submit an updated application with the relevant documents to the contractor within six months of the end of each six-month period in order to recalculate (or not to charge) the cost of using the service. However, this right does not release the consumer from the obligation to pay for heating.

