Movement "Chesno" published results of survey on attitude of Ukrainians regarding relevance of telethon. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ilko Kucheriv "Democratic Initiatives" Foundation, together with the "Razumkov Center" sociological service, commissioned by the CHESNO Movement, conducted a sociological survey on the feasibility of the "United News" telethon from December 8 to 15, 2023.

More than 40% of respondents fully or mostly agree with the thesis that the United News telethon has lost its relevance. Only 10.4% believe that the telethon is still relevant. In addition, 15.3% of Ukrainians could not decide on the answer.

Opinions do not differ significantly among representatives of different regions. Only in western Ukraine there is a less positive attitude toward the format.

The decline in the attention of Ukrainians to the telethon is confirmed by the decline in trust in the "United News". Thus, according to KIIS, in December, the indicator of Ukrainians' trust in United News dropped to 43%.

The movement noted that despite the results of the polls, the state is continuing to finance the activities of the telethon and the channels participating in the joint broadcast. In 2024, the state budget allocates about UAH 1 billion for the telethon.

