Hungary has put forward new requirement to remove veto of 50 billion euros for Ukraine - Politico

Hungary may lift its veto on the EU’s €50 billion aid package to Ukraine if the funding is reviewed annually.

As Censor.NET informs with the reference to EP, Politico writes about it.

Three EU diplomats reported that Hungary has indicated that it may lift its veto if the European Council approves a vote to allocate funds on an annual basis.

Politico notes that this would give Hungarian Prime Minister Orban the opportunity to block funding for Ukraine every year, or to receive concessions from Brussels for lifting the veto.

Hungary formulated the proposal during a meeting of 27 EU budget experts on Friday and sent the document to the EU Council, which is currently chaired by Belgium.

According to a diplomat familiar with the negotiations, under the Hungarian proposal, the EU would provide Ukraine with 12.5 billion euros in grants and loans annually, which would amount to 50 billion euros over four years, as proposed by the European Commission. Some EU diplomats are skeptical of this proposal, despite the change in Hungary's rhetoric, which previously strongly opposed any kind of funding for Ukraine.

They point out that the Hungarian proposal would not provide predictability for Ukraine.

"The seven-year EU budget is a multi-year structure, we cannot do this (agree on it - Ed.) from year to year," said one of the diplomats.

The issue of EU funding for Ukraine is on the agenda of a meeting of EU ambassadors scheduled for Wednesday.

