Gaps in current mobilization mechanisms - Zavitnevych about violent actions of TCC in streets

Situations where TCC employees grab people in the streets and use force against them are a violation of the law. The reason for this is the Soviet system of mobilisation and the outdated system of paper-based accounting of mobilisation resources. Each such case requires investigation and appropriate response.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Such cases are violations of the law, and each of them requires investigation and appropriate response. As far as I know, this is being done, personnel decisions are being made, and employees are being rotated. But let's be honest, such cases are partly provoked by gaps in the current mobilisation mechanisms," he said.

According to him, "military commissariats are stuck in the past".

Read more: Draft law on mobilization pays considerable attention to replenishment of losses in military units - Head of Parliamentary Committee on National Security Zavitnevych

"Unfortunately, from the very beginning of Ukraine's independence, when a number of state programmes for the development of the Armed Forces with very loud names were adopted, the hands never got around to replacing Soviet approaches to mobilisation. As a result, for decades, military enlistment offices have been stuck in the past with a completely outdated system of paper-based accounting of mobilisation resources and approaches to their involvement in the army," Zavitnevych explained.

The MP noted that the transformation of Soviet military commissariats into TCCs and the introduction of the "Oberig" system slightly improved the situation, but in general, "due to full-scale Russian aggression, these innovations did not reach the necessary spread, and the implementation of ideas has slowed down."

"Therefore, the work on improving the mechanisms of the TCC and SP is not yet complete. There are a number of proposals, one of which is to withdraw the TCC and SP from the Land Forces and transfer them to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine," added the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.

Watch more: Military commissars in Kharkiv forcibly dragged man into bus. TCC says they are investigating. VIDEO