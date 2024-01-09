Gaps in current mobilization mechanisms - Zavitnevych about violent actions of TCC in streets
The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Such cases are violations of the law, and each of them requires investigation and appropriate response. As far as I know, this is being done, personnel decisions are being made, and employees are being rotated. But let's be honest, such cases are partly provoked by gaps in the current mobilisation mechanisms," he said.
According to him, "military commissariats are stuck in the past".
"Unfortunately, from the very beginning of Ukraine's independence, when a number of state programmes for the development of the Armed Forces with very loud names were adopted, the hands never got around to replacing Soviet approaches to mobilisation. As a result, for decades, military enlistment offices have been stuck in the past with a completely outdated system of paper-based accounting of mobilisation resources and approaches to their involvement in the army," Zavitnevych explained.
The MP noted that the transformation of Soviet military commissariats into TCCs and the introduction of the "Oberig" system slightly improved the situation, but in general, "due to full-scale Russian aggression, these innovations did not reach the necessary spread, and the implementation of ideas has slowed down."
"Therefore, the work on improving the mechanisms of the TCC and SP is not yet complete. There are a number of proposals, one of which is to withdraw the TCC and SP from the Land Forces and transfer them to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine," added the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.