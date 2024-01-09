After media publications, Ministry of Defense immediately decided to terminate contracts related to Hrynkevychs - Deputy Minister Polovenko on new corruption scandal

The Ministry of Defence claims that it has decided to terminate all contracts with companies associated with the Hrynkevychs. This refers to businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of large-scale embezzlement of money in military procurement.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The position is that after the publication in the media, the Ministry of Defence immediately decided to terminate the contracts that had been concluded," he said when asked about the Ministry of Defence's position on the Hrynkevych scandal.

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defence in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear to the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been cancelled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for USD 500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement officers through anonymous telegram channels.

On 29 December, it was reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defence, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department.

