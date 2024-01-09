Training of F-16 maintenance personnel in Ukraine continues, - Ministry of Defense

Training of flight personnel, engineers and aircraft technicians is currently underway.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the preparation of our personnel for the full operation and maintenance of the F-16. At the end of December, the first group of pilots completed basic training as part of the international Air Force Coalition. Such training, including language training, has been ongoing since August 2023 for experienced pilots. After that, the pilots went to Denmark to train to fly F-16 combat aircraft directly," the statement said.

According to Pavliuk, other groups of pilots are currently continuing their language and basic flight training in the UK.

"At the same time, thanks to the efforts of our partners, the training of flight personnel, engineers and aircraft technicians continues. Any issues regarding the readiness of our specialists and infrastructure to work with the F-16 multi-role aircraft are being addressed as a matter of priority. The work is ongoing!" summarized the Deputy Defense Minister.