Ukraine should develop its defense potential in order not to depend only on partners – Hudymenko

Ukraine is facing the challenge of the most prolonged war possible, and this requires not only courage but also a strategic approach to being ready to resist the enemy for a long period of time. The state needs to change its approaches to supplying the army and work to improve its own defense industry.

Yurii Hudymenko, a retired junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian Association "Mriia", said this in an interview with the "Now" channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to prepare for the most prolonged war possible. I will not predict, because I am a historian, not a tarologist. But we need to get ready, because the armed aggression of the Russian Federation is first and foremost our problem, and then the problem of the entire civilized world. However, the war has come to our land. It is here, with us. And we have to do everything to fight even on our own. And to fight the biggest country in the world, we need to be as independent as possible in everything. Independence means not only that we have our own flag, but also that we have weapons to defend this flag. This is also what we must do," explained Hudymenko.

According to the veteran, Ukraine needs to establish a high-quality process of its own production of weapons and logistics, and not just rely on help from its allies.

"The defense industry never stands still and develops during wartime. Our task is twofold. The first is the constant development of new technologies, because this is what gives us an advantage over the Russians. FPV drones are a great example. Every step behind the Russians can cost us dearly. In fact, Ukraine is an innovative enough country to hope for an advantage in this aspect. Secondly, we have commonplace consumables, but not all of them are covered by Ukrainian production. This applies to tourniquets, mines, ammunition, and mine casings. We face a difficult task: to develop the production of everything, from fabric and tourniquets to high-precision shells. Aid from America and other allies may stop or increase. We have to be prepared for it to drop to zero at some point. If it doesn't, that's fine, because we will have more weapons. If it does, we will be ready," he emphasized.

