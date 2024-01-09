Latest Russian missile attack shows success of recent Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes in occupied Crimea, - British intelligence

Russian air defense in the temporarily occupied Crimea is ineffective, as evidenced by successful attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on January 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian targets at the Saki airfield and in Sevastopol.

"These attacks are likely to have reduced the awareness and coverage of Russian air defense over the Crimean region," the report says.

In response, Russia launched a series of missile attacks on Ukraine on January 8. Then Zaporizhzhia and Kryvy Rih were attacked.

"This once again demonstrates the ineffectiveness of Russian air defense in protecting key locations, despite their increased readiness. The scale of the Russian response is likely an indicator of the success achieved by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the January 4, 2024 attacks," the British intelligence added.

