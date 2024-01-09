Italian Modena canceled permission to hold exhibition about "heyday" of occupied Mariupol

The city authorities of Modena, Italy, revoked the permission to hold a propaganda event about the "heyday" of the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET reports.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, the mayor's office of the Italian city of Modena revoked the permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about the occupied Mariupol.

We sincerely welcome this decision. We are grateful to both the city hall and Ukrainians in Italy who did not allow the Italian society to be misled about the consequences of Russian crimes in Mariupol and Ukraine," he said.

Nikolenko called on other cities in the world not to provide platforms for similar Russian provocations.

"This will be an important contribution to Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said that the city of Modena is planning to hold a propaganda event on January 20, 2024, about how the occupied Mariupol is "quickly recovering" from the Russian occupation.