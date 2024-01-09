Zelenskyy: Latest Russian strikes and effectiveness of Air Forces were analyzed at meeting of Headquarters

The commanders of the main directions and operations attended the meeting in person.

At the meeting, together with the commanders, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the issue of supplying the front with shells and drones was discussed in detail. Actual costs, daily needs, and distribution among units.

In addition, we have systematized current and future contracts, assistance from partners, and our own production, including the opening of new lines.

"We are doing everything to provide the soldiers with everything they need to fulfill their missions," the president wrote.

The issue of Ukrainian air defense was also discussed.

"We analyzed the latest Russian strikes and the effectiveness of the Air Force. We agreed on our next steps to strengthen the protection of cities, communities, enterprises and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy added.

