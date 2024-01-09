News

Zelenskyy and Romanian President Iohannis discussed the security situation and bilateral priorities for 2024

6096
Zelenskyy and Romanian President Iohannis discussed the security situation and bilateral priorities for 2024
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today I had a very good in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for Ukraine, and bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a strong Romanian-Ukrainian strategic partnership and our ongoing pragmatic agenda," Iohannis wrote on social media platform X.

Read more: Ukraine and Romania signed agreement on cooperation in field of 5G networks - Fedorov

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news