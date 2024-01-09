German opposition leader Merz calls on Scholz to stop "hesitating" on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The leader of Germany’s opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to delay the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

According to the head of the CDU, "the hesitation to supply Taurus cruise missiles should stop", and Scholz should finally abandon his restraint in this matter.

"This would be of great help to Ukraine," the leader of Germany's opposition party added.

Merz also welcomed Scholz's recent call for allies in the European Union to step up their efforts in favour of Ukraine.

"This is a good signal. However, this should also apply to Germany itself," he said, explaining that if the federal government agreed to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles, "the chancellor's statement would also be more credible."