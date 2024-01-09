Volunteer Yarova becomes advisor to Deputy Defense Minister Klimenkov

Volunteer Dana Yarova has been appointed an advisor to Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

The official reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"New advisor Dana Yarova. Only a strong team can break the system. We are working together to win," Klymenkov wrote.

"We quarreled, we made up, we cooperated, we had different views on some things. But in 4 months I have seen a lot of things that new teams face at the beginning of their journey. Misunderstandings, different views, tensions. Difficulties with determining the path, with the speed of movement, with different views (sometimes with which marker to draw the sky).

It was very emotionally draining for me, sometimes annoying. But I have never seen a corrupt component in the activities of the new team.

Therefore. There is nothing to divide. There is one country. The goal is one. The path is one. To the Victory. Through dialogues, finding compromises, better solutions, and the main goal - to SUPPLY THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE!" Yarova commented on her appointment to the Ministry of Defense.

