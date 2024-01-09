Kuleba expects quick commitments from partner countries to provide air defence assistance during NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

At the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be held on Wednesday, 10 January, the Ukrainian side hopes for prompt commitments from partner countries to provide assistance to the air defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to repel massive attacks by Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports citing Politico.

"First of all, we expect the meeting to accelerate the adoption of important decisions to further strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities. We are talking about both modern systems and ammunition for them," Kuleba said.

As the recent Russian attacks were aimed at depleting Ukraine's air defence system, Kuleba asked the allies to send regular ammunition to replenish its stockpiles.

"Ensuring regular supplies of missiles for Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS and other systems is a top priority that must be completed today, not tomorrow. In addition, the more successful Ukraine's air defence is, the less likely it is that a Russian missile or drone will accidentally enter NATO's border airspace," the Foreign Minister said.

Read more: Zaluzhny discussed with Supreme Allied Commander Europe Cavoli strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and possible enemy actions