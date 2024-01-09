Zaluzhnyi visits Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Kupiansk. PHOTOS

On 9 January, Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny visited the positions near the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

It is noted that, in addition to Zaluzhny, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala visited the Kupyansk area.

The commander of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, briefed the audience on the situation around Kupiansk, where Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy's constant attempts to attack.

According to the military, the Russian occupiers have no success in this area.

"I had the honour to meet with the commanders of the units fighting in this area. They reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future - the enemy will not like it," the Defence Minister stressed.



