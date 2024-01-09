Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in five directions over 9 January, 21 attacks repelled near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 9 January 2024.

The evening report reads: "The six hundred and eighty-fifth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using tactical aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 64 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, and fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Vesele in the Kharkiv region. About 25 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi and Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Kindrativka, and Stepok in the Sumy region; Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the defence forces repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve its tactical position. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas east of Terny and Vesele in the Donetsk region. The enemy also launched an air strike in the area of Nove in the Donetsk region. Over 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Verkhnekamyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne and 11 more attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops 14 times. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled an enemy attack near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia sector. More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre in the Kherson sector, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Stanislav and the regional centre of Kherson region, as well as Solonchaky and Yaselka in Mykolaiv region, came under enemy artillery fire.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but our units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Over the course of the day, defence aviation struck 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Missile troops struck at the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy artillery pieces."