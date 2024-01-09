Russians launched one missile and 29 air strikes, fired 17 MLRS attacks on January 9 – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on January 9, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The statement reads: "There were 64 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

