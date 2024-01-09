Zelenskyy discussed unblocking €50 billion for Ukraine with Belgian Prime Minister. De Croo promised to increase support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. One of the topics of discussion was the unblocking of €50 billion for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy congratulated Belgium on the start of its presidency of the EU Council and thanked it for making support for Ukraine and international law one of the priorities of the Belgian presidency.

"We appreciate the December decision of the European Council to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession and hope that with the support of Belgium, our country will make significant progress in taking further formal steps on this path," the president wrote.

He also told the Belgian politician about the recent Russian air strikes and the continued need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system. He also spoke with him about bilateral security cooperation and the coordination of European defense assistance.

In addition, they discussed the importance of unblocking €50 billion in European financial assistance, as well as the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

After the conversation with Zelenskyy, de Croo posted a message on his Twitter(X). He stated that "the EU will continue to increase its support for Ukraine."

We will continue to bring our economies and peoples closer together as Ukraine moves towards EU membership. We stand with you now and in the future," he wrote.

In his post, de Croo noted that his conversation with Zelenskyy took place before the EU summit on February 1, where a decision on a four-year, 50 billion-euro program to support Ukraine is expected to be approved.

