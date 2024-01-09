Ombudsman Lubinets discussed return of Ukrainians abducted by Russia with Qatari Ambassador Al-Ghajri

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets discussed with Qatar’s Ambassador to Ukraine Gadi Al-Ghadri the return of children, civilians and prisoners of war forcibly displaced and deported by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the Ombudsman reported this in Telegram.

"Today, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Ukraine, Gadi Al-Ghadri, visited our Office - he recently returned to Kyiv and now we will strengthen our further cooperation," he informed.

Lubinets expressed his gratitude for Qatar's assistance in the return of Ukrainian children and for the achieved results.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed point four of the President of Ukraine's Peace Formula, in particular, the return of children forcibly displaced and deported by Russia, the return and protection of the rights of civilians illegally abducted and detained by Russia, and the return of prisoners of war.

The Ombudsman emphasized that Qatar is the only country that publicly helps to return Ukrainian children.

"I hope that with the assistance of this state, we will have new results in returning Ukrainians home! After all, the task we are facing is to return everyone!" Lubinets summarized.

