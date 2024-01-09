On January 9, Russians unsuccessfully assaulted Ukrainian Armed Forces footholds on left bank of Dnipro River near Kherson nine times

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the unsuccessful assaults on the Armed Forces bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson on January 9, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The statement reads: "The enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but our units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy."

