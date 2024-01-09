Scholz wants to hold special debate on arms supply for Ukraine at EU summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to discuss military aid for Ukraine in separate discussions at the upcoming EU leaders’ summit on February 1. In particular, he wants to urge some countries to increase defense supplies.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to Politico.

At the February summit, EU leaders are expected to approve a €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine from the bloc.

A German official told the publication that Scholz intends to use this opportunity to hold additional debates on military support for Ukraine, which some European countries are planning this year.

The day before, the German Chancellor issued a direct warning that "the arms supplies to Ukraine planned so far by most EU member states are definitely too small." In this context, he called on European allies "to also take action, to strengthen efforts to support Ukraine."

Scholz also said that he had asked the EU to compile a list of all military assistance that member states plan to provide to Ukraine in 2024 "no later than" the summit on February 1.

The publication notes that Berlin's plan to discuss the conclusions of this list with EU leaders is likely to increase pressure on countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, which have so far provided "relatively little" military aid to Ukraine.

Germany is the strongest supporter of Ukraine after the United States. For this year alone, it has allocated eight billion euros for the supply of weapons and materials. In addition, humanitarian and financial aid totaling billions has been provided.

