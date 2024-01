Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov released information that on the evening of January 9, Russians fired rockets at the city.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote in his telegram about it.

Terekhov noted: "Kharkiv is under missile attack".

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said: "Occupants are striking. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters".

