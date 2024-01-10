Russians are building new line of defense in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk region - Fedorov

In the last months of last year, the occupiers built tens of kilometers of new trenches and defensive structures in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

The new fortifications of the occupiers were recorded using a satellite of the European Space Agency.

"The invaders are strengthening their defense lines to make it difficult for our troops to advance to the occupied cities of the Zaporizhzhia region and to protect the roads to Berdyansk and Mariupol.

Despite the victorious statements of Russian propaganda about successes at the front, the enemy continues to constantly strengthen the cities and roads of the "deep rear". Once again, military reality and propaganda did not find a common language," Fedorov noted.

