In Tavria direction, loss of enemy per day is 391 people and 42 units of military equipment

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 400 Russian occupiers and destroyed 42 units of enemy military equipment in the Tavria direction.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"In the operational zone of the Tavria Air Defense Forces last day, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, carried out 42 combat engagements, and fired 705 artillery shells.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the defense and conducting active actions in the designated directions," the message reads.

The total losses of the occupiers last day amounted to 391 people and 42 units of military equipment. In particular, 2 tanks, 10 ACVs, 4 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles and 7 vehicles.

