Defense Forces are working to expand foothold on left bank of Kherson region - OC "South"

Russian invaders storm the positions of the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in the report of the OC "South".

Thus, the Russians continue "stubborn attempts to storm the positions of our units on the left bank of the Dnipro," the command noted.

During the day, 9 unsuccessful enemy assaults were recorded, after which the occupiers returned to their original positions with losses.

"The Defense Forces units are working to expand the bridgehead and hold their positions firmly. The occupants continue to actively conduct aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, and use attack drones against settlements and our units.

There are 3 enemy warships at sea, there are 2 in the Black Sea and there is 1 in the Azov Sea. The missile launchers have been brought to their basing points," the statement said.

