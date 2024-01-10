War against Ukraine did not weaken Kremlin’s desire to interfere in US presidential election - American intelligence

Two senior U.S. intelligence officials said the war against Ukraine has not dampened the Kremlin’s desire to interfere in the 2024 U.S. election and sow discord in the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

For example, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, who sat next to FBI Director Chris Wray at a conference in New York, told the audience that Russia still has the ability, despite the exhausting war against Ukraine, to interfere in the presidential election in the United States.

"This is an important year for them. They're looking at it (the US election - ed.), and I guess given the challenge they have in Ukraine, obviously that's something they want to influence," Nakasone said.

"In any case, it can be argued that their focus on Ukraine has increased their desire to focus on trying to shape how we (the US - ed.) look and how we think about issues because US policy is deeply relevant to their completely unprovoked and outrageous invasion of Ukraine," Ray noted.

Previously, Sean Newell, a senior cybersecurity official at the US Department of Justice, said that the focus of Russian intelligence services on Ukraine benefited the United States.

"All the Russian intelligence services that we check every day for activities directed against the United States are now devoting their time and attention to Ukraine for obvious reasons," Newell noted.

He added that Russian intelligence continues to study how it can affect US support for Ukraine.

Both Nakasone and Ray expressed confidence in the ability to protect elections thanks to "exponentially more sophisticated" cooperation between national security agencies, cyber agencies, and the private sector, but acknowledged that foreign adversaries are also improving their capabilities.

"Threats have become more complex, but defenses have also become better," Ray emphasized.

Ray and Nakasone identified Russia, China, and Iran as the main players seeking to interfere in the US election.

According to the director of the FBI, China's "army of hackers" is larger than that of all major countries combined, and 50 times larger than the one at its disposal. Nakasone agreed that the U.S. will never match China in terms of hackers, but added that the U.S. has a qualitative advantage.

Russia uses both overt and covert mechanisms for influence, including proxies run by Russian intelligence services, US intelligence added.