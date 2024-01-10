After February 24, 2022, more than 18 thousand different restrictions have been imposed on Russia. INFOGRAPHICS

After the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia overtook Iran in the number of sanctions.

Currently, most of the sanctions against Russia are imposed on individuals - 11462, 4344 restrictions are in place against legal entities, 169 against ships and 102 against aircraft. The leaders of the current round of sanctions against Russia are the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom with 3551, 2765, 2225, and 1749 restrictions, respectively.

These figures do not include sectoral sanctions, such as a general trade embargo on gas or oil. In addition to the sanctions imposed by nation states and governing bodies, more than 1,000 companies have withdrawn from the Russian market to some extent, according to researchers at the Yale School of Management, including industry companies such as Adidas, Google, Exxon, Disney, or Volkswagen.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Iran was the largest sanctioned state in history. The country was subject to 3,616 sanctions imposed by the United States, the UN, the EU, and countries such as Australia, Canada, India, and Israel. The situation was particularly tense between Iran and Israel, as disputes over Tehran's nuclear arsenal and its general hostile stance toward Israel threatened to escalate regularly.

Most of the sanctions imposed on Syria, which ranks third on Castellum.AI's list, are related to events related to the Syrian civil war that began in 2011. After the civil unrest in connection with the "Arab Spring" movement, clashes broke out between the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.