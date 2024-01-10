Iran has developed new version of "Shahed" for Russia, it is described as "explosive and reconnaissance" - Sky News

Iran has developed a new version of the Shahed-107 kamikaze attack drone for Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

According to the publication's source in the security services, Iran has developed a new attack drone Shahed-107. It is described as an "explosive and reconnaissance" UAV, likely equipped with technology to find combat targets, such as the British and American multiple rocket launcher systems used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It said "several units" of the specially designed drone may have been offered to Russia as part of a deal worth more than $2 million.

According to sources, this reflects "significant force projection work carried out by Iran to support Russia's interests in Ukraine." The new Shahed-107 drone belongs to the family of Shahed-101 unmanned aerial vehicles with a V-shaped tail.

The drone, which is about 2.5 meters long and has a wingspan of three meters, can be launched from a vehicle and is estimated to have a range of up to 1,500 km.

It will likely be equipped with a video transmitter. Such reconnaissance capabilities mean that the drone can be used to identify frontline targets for engagement by other UAVs or weapons systems.

A security source claimed that Iranian security forces conducted tests with the Russians at an air base in central Iran that included Shahed-107 and Shahed-136 drones.