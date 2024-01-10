Weapons, which were planned to be provided to Ukraine, were sent to Israel - Ambassador Bodnar

The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip affected the armed assistance of Western countries to Ukraine and the perception of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar, Censor.NET informs with reference to Anadolu.

He noted that the international media have shifted their attention to the war in the Gaza Strip, so some believe that the war in Ukraine is over. In addition, weapons that were planned to be provided to Ukraine were sent to Israel, and domestic political dynamics in Western countries are a factor affecting the delivery of aid.

According to Bodnar, one of these factors is the upcoming presidential election in the USA, the position of the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, as well as farmers blocking Ukrainian trucks at border points in Poland.

Bodnar noted that Russia believes that it is at war with the West and NATO, not with Ukraine and that there is a discourse in the West that "helping Ukraine is cheaper than fighting itself."

Emphasizing that Kyiv knows about the existence of various ideas in Western countries regarding assistance to Ukraine, the diplomat noted that it was for this reason that Ukraine began to increase its weapons production capacity.

He emphasized the importance of the country producing its own weapons, noting: "Ukraine should be a lesson for other countries."