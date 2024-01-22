Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis on possibility of Russian attack on Baltic States: "We feel cold of war on our necks"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it may continue its aggression against other countries, and the Baltic states will be the next victims.

He said this before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.

Landsbergis stressed that Ukraine is currently deterring Russian aggression on its territory. He hopes for success in this war.

"But if they (Ukrainians - ed.) fail, you should be prepared to answer the question of who will then deter Russia," the minister said.

According to Landsbergis, the Baltic states may be the first to be in danger.

"Now we feel the war close to us, we understand that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it may continue its aggression, and then the Baltic states will be next. And I hope that this can be a sufficient signal to our friends and partners in Europe in NATO that we must take this seriously," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

He stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "war for our existence".

"That is why we feel the cold of war on our neck," Landsbergis added.