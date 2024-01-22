Czech Republic will not return Ukrainians liable for military service

The Czech Republic will not send Ukrainians liable for military service who are in the country back to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said this.

"There are no such mechanisms, and they would certainly not be in line with international law and the obligations that the Czech Republic has in the international arena," Lipavsky said.

According to ČT24, there are currently about 200,000 Ukrainian men in the Czech Republic with various types of visas. To extend their validity, men need a valid Ukrainian passport. A new passport can be obtained by submitting an application at the Migration Service office in Prague, but representatives of the service may require a valid military ID.

Earlier, the Estonian government discussed the issue of Ukrainian men of mobilisation age and decided that they would not expel them. Germany also refused to expel Ukrainian conscripts.

