Zelenskyy met with Tusk: "There is new Polish defence package". VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
In particular, they discussed all aspects of bilateral relations.
"There is a new Polish defence package. We appreciate this continued support. There is a new form of our cooperation for the sake of a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs - a Polish loan for Ukraine.
Today, we discussed with Mr Prime Minister the possibilities of future joint production of weapons," the President noted.