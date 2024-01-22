Poland joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine - Tusk

Poland joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Poland has joined the G7 declaration, a declaration that aims to mobilise democratic countries to support Ukraine," the Polish Chancellery quoted the prime minister as saying.

"We discussed Poland's accession to the G7 declaration. I am grateful for your willingness to start working on a security agreement between our countries," Polsat quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying after the meeting.

He called the talks with Tusk "very effective". According to the president, they also discussed Poland's financial support for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine and joint production of weapons.

Tusk arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 22 January, his first trip to Ukraine since returning to the post of Polish prime minister.

