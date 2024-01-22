It is necessary to employ demobilized soldiers as much as possible. They should feel that they are needed by state – Head of National Police Vyhivskyi

Ukraine needs to employ the demobilized military personnel as much as possible. They have skills that are always in demand in criminal organizations.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We understand what we will do after the war. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has introduced the concept of "Security Environment", which provides for all the steps to ensure law and order. It is also necessary to employ the military who will be demobilized as much as possible," Vyhivskyi said.

According to the head of the National Police, it is police officers who are fighting in the "Offensive Guard" brigade " Fury" and who will return to the police after the war and will be investigators, detectives, operatives, patrol officers, etc.

"As for the military, they know how to fight and have skills that are always in demand in criminal organizations. However, we understand that this is a national issue, and we will need to employ our military. They need to understand and feel that the state needs them," emphasized Vyhivskyi.