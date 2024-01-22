Lawyers of businessman Mazepa appealed against his arrest

The lawyers of businessman Igor Mazepa, who was taken into custody on suspicion of illegal land acquisition in Kyiv region, filed an appeal against the January 19 ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the EQUITY law firm.

"EQUITY Law Firm's attorneys filed an appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv dated January 19, 2024 in the interests of the company's client, Ihor Mazepa," the statement said.

According to the law firm, the appeal will be supplemented after receiving the full text of the court of first instance's ruling.

"Work on the case continues. Details to follow," EQUITY added.

СASE OF IHOR MAZEPA

Earlier it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation detained Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa, founder of the investment company Concorde Capital, on 18 January while he was crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Later, law enforcement officers reported that Mazepa was suspected of creating a criminal organisation and seizing 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv HPP. It was established that it consisted of almost 20 people.

Concorde Capital denies the allegations.

Ihor Mazepa stated that he did not understand the grounds for his detention, as he did not personally make the decision to allocate the land plots.

On 19 January, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the director of Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, in the form of detention until 27 February with the possibility of posting UAH 349 million bail.

On 20 January, Yurii Mazepa, the brother of previously arrested businessman Ihor Mazepa, was taken into custody with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 44 million.

According to Andrii Herus ("Servant of the People"), chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee, the SBI's statements regarding the land involved in the case of businessman Ihor Mazepa, that its development allegedly threatened the functioning of the Kyiv HPP, are not true - the land was not owned by the Kyiv HPP, is located 8 km away from it and does not pose a threat to the functioning of Kyiv's critical infrastructure. According to the MP, such statements by the SBI are a creative approach, but not a legal one.

